Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Down 43.4% in February

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the February 13th total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of APMSF opened at $48.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.49. Aperam has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $48.96.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

