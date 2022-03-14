Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lowered by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.2% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

AAPL stock opened at $154.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.