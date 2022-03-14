Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,843 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,938 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.5% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $21,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.74. 2,409,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,490,141. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.13. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

