ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives €39.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mar 14th, 2022

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MTGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €39.22 ($42.95).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($44.89) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($50.37) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($36.13) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal to €33.00 ($36.13) in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($43.80) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($19.40) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($33.68).

About ArcelorMittal (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

