ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives €39.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €39.22 ($42.95).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($44.89) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($50.37) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($36.13) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal to €33.00 ($36.13) in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($43.80) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($19.40) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($33.68).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

