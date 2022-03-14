Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Update

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the February 13th total of 317,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ASC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Fearnley Fonds cut Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

ASC traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 184,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,131. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 81.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 47,189 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.4% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 366,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 624.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 122,192 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,695,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after buying an additional 514,818 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% in the third quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 234,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

