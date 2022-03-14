Ares Protocol (ARES) Market Cap Reaches $2.98 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $623,036.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045027 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.70 or 0.06600400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,993.13 or 0.99728687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00040819 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.