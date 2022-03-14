Aries Wealth Management Takes $209,000 Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden National by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 146,099 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,013,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden National by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Camden National by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Camden National by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $50.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47. Camden National Co. has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $755.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 34.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

