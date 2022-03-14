Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 287.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,084 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $11,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 19.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $4,810,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,075 shares of company stock valued at $88,163,269 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

NYSE:ANET opened at $119.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.50 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.83.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

