Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.08.

AHH stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.79. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 791,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 584,779 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth $8,730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 477,015 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 163.2% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 676,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 419,175 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth $3,613,000. 60.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

