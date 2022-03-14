Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $89.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $118.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.29.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

