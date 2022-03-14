Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Up 9%

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) shot up 9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $13.87. 5,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 379,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.
Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.
