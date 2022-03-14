Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives $51.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

Several research firms have commented on APAM. Evercore ISI started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 29,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 104,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,461,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APAM traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 581,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,814. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.26%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

