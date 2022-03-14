Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Stock Position Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $10,102,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 632.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 146,316 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,509,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 909,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,476,000 after buying an additional 129,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 45.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 356,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,449,000 after buying an additional 111,423 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $35.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.56%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.26%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.