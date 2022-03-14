Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.91 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) will announce $25.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.50 million. Arvinas posted sales of $5.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 367.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $121.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $206.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $118.47 million, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $180.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $10,304,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,615 shares of company stock valued at $20,676,141 over the last ninety days. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth $1,939,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,904. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

