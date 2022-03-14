ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Update

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the February 13th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ASA stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 555,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 236,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 133,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

