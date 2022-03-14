Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN stock opened at $34.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.52. Asana has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. The business had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.36 per share, with a total value of $24,680,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,232,500 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Asana by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.