Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World Region. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.
