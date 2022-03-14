AstroTools (ASTRO) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

AstroTools (ASTRO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. One AstroTools coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. AstroTools has a market cap of $352,269.66 and approximately $75.00 worth of AstroTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AstroTools has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AstroTools Coin Profile

ASTRO is a coin. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. AstroTools’ total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official website for AstroTools is astrotools.io . AstroTools’ official Twitter account is @astronautcap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Astronaut is an strategic and tactical investment platform. The Astronaut Team will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a trust and efficient way to invest in the Initial Coin Offerings. Astronaut will base the creation of the platform on its own research company (Picolo Research) with 10,000 subscribers and a track of timely and accurate assessments of ICO quality. Astrounaut token (ASTRO) will benefit the users, every month, with the ownership of a basket of analyst-recommended tokens. Also, the tokens will benefit users as shareholders of the platform's income. “

