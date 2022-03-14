ATB Capital Raises Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target to C$115.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DCBO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Docebo in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a C$100.00 target price for the company. Eight Capital cut their price target on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on Docebo from C$102.00 to C$70.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.75.

Get Docebo alerts:

TSE DCBO opened at C$51.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$84.64. Docebo has a one year low of C$47.61 and a one year high of C$117.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.