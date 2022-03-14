Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 41,865 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:IBTD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.22. 2,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,767. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33.
