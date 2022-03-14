Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Chevron comprises approximately 0.4% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.00. The stock had a trading volume of 923,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,678,602. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

