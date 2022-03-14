Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIOSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €6.60 ($7.17) to €6.80 ($7.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €4.20 ($4.57) to €3.80 ($4.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS AIOSF opened at $3.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $4.96.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

