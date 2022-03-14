AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.13 Million

Equities analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) to report sales of $71.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.92 million and the lowest is $69.85 million. AtriCure posted sales of $59.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $322.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $318.70 million to $327.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $378.25 million, with estimates ranging from $371.20 million to $396.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $169,245.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 8,244 shares of company stock valued at $557,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 655,861 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AtriCure by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,286,000 after acquiring an additional 544,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,737,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter valued at about $21,953,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in AtriCure by 65.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 515,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,882,000 after acquiring an additional 203,720 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $59.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.35. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $57.56 and a 52-week high of $89.18.

About AtriCure (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.