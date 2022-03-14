Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Autodesk reported sales of $989.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $5.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

ADSK traded down $3.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.70. 2,168,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.77. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $186.29 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.62 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Autodesk by 28.1% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $114,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,692 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 530.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 110,223 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in Autodesk by 9.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.