AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AN. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $3,450,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at about $5,665,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AN opened at $110.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $85.15 and a 52-week high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

