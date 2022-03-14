AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AutoNation by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 49.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $110.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $85.15 and a one year high of $133.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

