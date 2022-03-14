Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Update

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the February 13th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Avalon by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Avalon in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 10.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.28. 10,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.15. Avalon has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $6.07.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

