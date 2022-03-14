Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.14

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 1895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.
A number of research firms recently commented on AVYA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Avaya by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Avaya by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter.
About Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.
