Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.14

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 1895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVYA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Avaya by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Avaya by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter.

About Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

