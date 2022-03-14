AXPR (AXPR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32,640.00

AXPR (AXPR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. AXPR has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $32,640.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AXPR has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00034426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00104957 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

