B. Riley Cuts Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target to $13.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $17.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 188.25% from the company’s current price.

GENI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

GENI stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $898.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.94. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

