Baader Bank Reiterates €62.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($73.91) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, January 31st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €62.26 ($67.67).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €45.58 ($49.54) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €53.42 and its 200 day moving average is €52.86. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €33.11 ($35.99) and a 1 year high of €59.98 ($65.20). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

