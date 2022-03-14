BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Up 121.9% in February

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 510,100 shares, a growth of 121.9% from the February 13th total of 229,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 41.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.25) to GBX 710 ($9.30) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.50.

Shares of BAESY opened at $38.10 on Monday. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

