Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 170,515 shares.The stock last traded at $16.07 and had previously closed at $15.59.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCSF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 60.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer purchased 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $479,000. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 81.7% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 199,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 89,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.