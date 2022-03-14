Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Sells $666,310.08 in Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $37.64 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -199.99%.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 300,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 10.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 266,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $5,022,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 12.4% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,122,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 123,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.