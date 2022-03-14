Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.08 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) will report $5.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.04 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $4.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $22.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.03 billion to $22.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.16 billion to $25.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKR stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,704,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,616,066. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of -102.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $38.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

About Baker Hughes (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

