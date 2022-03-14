Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Leo Quinn Acquires 78,740 Shares

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) insider Leo Quinn purchased 78,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £188,976 ($247,610.06).
LON:BBY traded up GBX 14.40 ($0.19) on Monday, hitting GBX 262.60 ($3.44). The company had a trading volume of 2,573,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,578. Balfour Beatty plc has a 52 week low of GBX 207.80 ($2.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 251.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 259.97.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is 0.07%.
About Balfour Beatty (Get Rating)
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.
