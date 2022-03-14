Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Given New CHF 154 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 149 to CHF 154 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Bâloise from CHF 161.50 to CHF 170.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Bâloise alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLHEF remained flat at $$158.25 on Monday. Bâloise has a 1-year low of $149.55 and a 1-year high of $168.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.26.

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.