Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.55

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.34 million, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629 and sold 2,107 shares valued at $133,239. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 772.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

