Bank of America Lowers Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) to Neutral

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COCO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.
Vita Coco stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94.
In related news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,715,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,289,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,702,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Vita Coco (Get Rating)
THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vita Coco (COCO)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.