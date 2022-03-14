Bank of America Lowers Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) to Neutral

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COCO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,715,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,289,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,702,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vita Coco (Get Rating)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.