Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the February 13th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:BACHY opened at $9.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

