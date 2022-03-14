Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.24% of Sanmina worth $30,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

SANM opened at $39.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

