Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $30.30 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.28% of Federal Signal worth $30,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of FSS opened at $33.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

