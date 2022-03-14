Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,096 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.07% of PROG worth $29,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PROG by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,048,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after acquiring an additional 80,244 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PROG by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,372,000 after acquiring an additional 226,437 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PROG by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,533,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,405,000 after acquiring an additional 283,264 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PROG by 4,665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,451,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,664 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PROG by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after acquiring an additional 29,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

PRG opened at $27.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $56.73.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.75 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRG. Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

