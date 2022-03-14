Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,473 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.35% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $31,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HAP Trading LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $93.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.57 and its 200 day moving average is $107.27. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $84.12 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

