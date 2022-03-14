Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $8.30 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.46.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.33, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. Baozun has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $46.51.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Baozun by 94.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 322.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 71.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.