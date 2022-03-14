Barclays Cuts ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target to GBX 2,280

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,450 ($32.10) to GBX 2,280 ($29.87) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($72.06) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.51) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($53.07) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($94.34) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.48) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,990 ($52.28).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 1,788.50 ($23.43) on Friday. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 1,502 ($19.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.55). The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,074.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,540.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.88), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,825,840.20).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

