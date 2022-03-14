Barclays Raises Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $95.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.39.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower stock opened at $91.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.35.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.