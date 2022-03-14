Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BARK. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of BARK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,972,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,009. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. Bark & Co has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bark & Co by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 271,145 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bark & Co by 4,181.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 175,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bark & Co by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Bark & Co in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bark & Co by 27,682.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,449 shares during the period. 26.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

