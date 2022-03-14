Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Purchases $128,214.60 in Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) Director Zachary Levenick bought 33,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $128,214.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zachary Levenick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

On Monday, December 27th, Zachary Levenick acquired 15,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Zachary Levenick acquired 12,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $83,875.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Zachary Levenick purchased 20,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $137,400.00.

Barnes & Noble Education stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 613,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.25. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08.

Barnes & Noble Education ( NYSE:BNED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 122.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 522,046 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,786,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 408,986 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 40.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,259,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 360,095 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 15.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,403,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 327,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 114.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 318,853 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes & Noble Education (Get Rating)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.