Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €135.00 ($146.74) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($120.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($101.09) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €127.00 ($138.04) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €105.33 ($114.49).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BMW stock opened at €72.42 ($78.72) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a 1 year high of €100.42 ($109.15). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.05.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.